France's Casino shares tank, some bonds hit record low as investor angst grows

Adds background from company statements in paragraphs 2 and 5-8, analyst comment in paragraph 4

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Shares in troubled French supermarket retailer Casino were set for their worst day ever and the price of some Casino bonds slumped to record lows on Thursday, as investors braced for bigger than expected losses in a proposed restructuring deal.

On Wednesday, Casino said the debt restructuring would result in shareholders facing a large dilution on their holdings. The firm aims to convert at least 4.6 billion euros ($5.03 billion) of debt into equity, more than initially anticipated.

"Proposed debt-conversion-into-equity is even higher than we thought at 4.6-5.1 billion euros with part of the secured debt being concerned, versus around 3-3.5 billion euros only in the unsecured debt scope initially anticipated", said Bryan Garnier analyst Clement Genelot.

Casino's share price fell to a record low of 4.69 euros and were set for their biggest daily drop on record. They were last down almost 34% on the day CASP.PA.

Some of Casino's bonds were down by over four cents on the euro to a price of around three to four cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS2328426445=TE

"Casino's vision of the debt amounts to be converted into equity will be discussed with the potential new money equity providers as well as with the group’s financial creditors so that the final restructuring proposal may differ from such vision," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

On Monday, the company said it needs 900 million euros of new equity to fund its turnaround plan, and is asking for proposals to boost its equity base by July 3.

Casino currently has two rival 1.1 billion euros($1.20 billion) bid proposals to boost its equity base.

The restructuring will result in a massive dilution of existing shareholders, with Casino's parent company, Rallye, losing control.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei and Joice Alves; additional reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.