France's Casino receives two bids to boost its equity capital

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped French supermarket group Casino CASP.PA said on Tuesday it had received two offers to boost its equity base and will make the main terms of each proposals public at the end of a meeting with creditors after the close of business on July 5.

The offers come as Casino and the holders of its 6.4 billion euros ($6.96 billion) of debt have began talks in June as the group races to stay afloat by converting a large part of its debt into equity, as well as through divestments and an agreement to defer taxes and social charges with the government.

A debt restructuring has become unavoidable as the sixth-largest French retailer, home to the Monoprix and Franprix chains, continues to burn cash and faces 3 billion euros of debt maturing in 2024 and 2025.

One offer is from EP Global Commerce, the investment vehicle of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and by holding company Fimalac, and the other is from 3F holding, led by investment banker Matthieu Pigasse, technology tycoon Xavier Niel and businessman Moez-Alexandre Zouari, the statement said.

In a separate statement 3F said that, together with its financial partners, it would invest 900 million euros in the group.

Casino said it would present the proposals to the board of directors later, and then to the creditors' meeting on July 5.

"Casino’s governance bodies will not take any decision relating to such proposals until they have been presented and discussed with the creditors under the aegis of the conciliators," it added.

Shares in Casino plunged as much as 20% on Monday to a record low after it said it will now ask the commercial court for a grace period to avoid a default, after some creditors refused requests not to charge interests and other fees during the conciliation period.

The shares closed down 3.3% at 3.93 euros, giving it a market capitalisation of 440 million euros.

In late June Casino had said it aimed to conclude a debt restructuring agreement with its creditors by the end of July, telling them it needed an equity contribution of "at least 900 million euros".

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Louise Heavens)

