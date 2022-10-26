France's Casino mulls sale of $500 million stake in Brazil's Assai

Adds more details, context

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai ASAI3.SA said on Wednesday that its largest shareholder, France's Casino CASP.PA, had started studies to potentially sell a $500 million stake in the company.

The figure could be increased, if market conditions allow, Assai said in a securities filing. The deal is set to take the form of a secondary public offering and be completed by the end of November.

The move comes a week after Assai said it was unaware of any such transaction, responding to rumors about a sale.

Casino has hired Banco BTG Pactual SA, Itau BBA SA and JP Morgan to manage the transaction.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Isabel Woodford and Sandra Maler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.