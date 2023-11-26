News & Insights

France's Casino is looking to sell more supermarkets -Les Echos

November 26, 2023

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide and Claude Chendjou for Reuters

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Heavily indebted French supermarket group Casino CASP.PA is preparing to sell more supermarkets to Intermarche, a unit of Groupement Les Mousquetaires, or even put its remaining stores for sale to the highest bidder, daily Les Echos said in its Monday edition.

Casino already received expressions of interest for its remaining 291 supermarkets, including 60 franchises, and 52 large-scale hypermarkets, the daily said.

The group is facing the consequences of years of debt-fuelled deals that, following recent loss in market share and revenue decline, have put it on the verge of bankruptcy.

It warned last week of likely 2023 losses for its core French business due to a slower-than-expected turnaround at its hypermarkets division.

Candidates for a takeover must submit their offer by Wednesday, Les Echos said.

