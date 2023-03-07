France's Casino begins potential $600 mln sale of Assai stake

Adds details on next steps, context

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil supermarket chain Assai ASAI3.SA said on Tuesday its controlling shareholder French food retailer Casino CASP.PAhas started "preliminary" work to potentially sell part of its stake in Assai for around $600 million.

The company said in a securities filing that no final decision has been made on the potential transaction, which would take the form of a secondary public offering, and that "may or may not be launched depending on market conditions."

It added that Casino has engaged Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Banco Itau BBA S.A. and Banco J.P. Morgan S.A. to analyze the terms of the potential transaction.

Last November, Casino launched a stake sale in Assai as part of its general debt-cutting plans.

At that time, Casino said it was looking to sell 140.8 million Assai shares, representing 10.44% of its capital.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Isabel Woodford)

