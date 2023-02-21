US Markets
CAPP

France's Capgemini sees weaker revenue growth in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 21, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini CAPP.PA on Tuesday forecast slower revenue growth for 2023 on slowing demand for its cloud, data and artificial intelligence services.

The company, which provides services to industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace, expects its revenue to grow between 4% and 7% in constant currency this year, compared with 16.6% growth it reported for 2022.

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((lina.golovnya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAPP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.