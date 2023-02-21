France's Capgemini sees weaker revenue growth in 2023

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini CAPP.PA on Tuesday forecast slower revenue growth for 2023 on slowing demand for its cloud, data and artificial intelligence services.

The company, which provides services to industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace, expects its revenue to grow between 4% and 7% in constant currency this year, compared with 16.6% growth it reported for 2022.

