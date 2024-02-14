News & Insights

France's Capgemini sees slower revenue growth in 2024

February 14, 2024 — 01:49 am EST

Written by Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - French IT consulting group Capgemini CAPP.PA on Wednesday forecast slower revenue growth for 2024, anticipating a soft environment in the first half of the year.

The Paris-based firm also said it expects a trough in the first quarter and a "gradual" recovery from the second quarter.

"We hope for slightly faster rebounds in the second half of the year in sectors such as financial services," CEO Aiman Ezzat told journalists in a media call.

The company expects its full year revenue to remain flat or at best grow 3% in constant currency terms. It also projected the operating profit margin to be in the range of 13.3% to 13.6% this year. Margin stood at 13.3% last year.

Both revenue and margin outlook is below consensus, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note, adding that margin guidance leaves about 55 basis points to achieve the target of around 14% in 2025.

Capgemini's full-year revenue rose 4.4% to 22.52 billion euros ($24.13 billion), settling near the lower end of its projected 4%-7% growth, as economic challenges and rising geopolitical tensions led to a gradual market slowdown last year.

In the fourth quarter, the group's revenue was 5.62 billion euros, down 0.2% at constant exchange rates.

The group's headcount stood at 340,400 workers at end-December, a 5% fall from a year earlier.

The board proposed a full-year 2023 dividend of 3.40 euro per share, up from 3.25 euros per share for 2022.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Miral Fahmy)

