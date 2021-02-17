CAPP

France's Capgemini sees profitability beating market expectations in 2021

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Capgemini CAPP.PA on Wednesday said profitability would beat market expectations in 2021, after the group reported full-year results in line with expectations, boosted by growth in its digital and cloud services.

