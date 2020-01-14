France's Capgemini raises price of tender offer for Altran shares

French consulting company Capgemini raised the price of its offer for Altran Technologies shares on Tuesday, even though it had previously promised not to do so.

The firm is now offering Altran shareholders 14.5 euros ($16.12) per share they hold, and has set Jan. 22 as the deadline.

"The price of 14.5 euros per share is best and final," Paul Hermelin, Capgemini's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8997 euros)

