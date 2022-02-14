France's Capgemini beats 2021 estimates with strong demand in cloud, data

Feb 14 (Reuters) - French IT consulting company Capgemini CAPP.PA on Monday posted better-than-anticipated core profit for 2021, as it benefitted from a global digital transformation and increase in the need for cloud-based solutions.

The firm, which offers its services to industries ranging from telecommunications to aerospace, posted a yearly operating margin of 12.9%, back at pre-pandemic level, on revenue of 18.16 billion euros ($20.52 billion), up 15.1% at constant currency.

Capgemini raised its forecasts twice last year, expecting 2021 revenue growth between 14.5% and 15% at constant currency and an operating margin above 12.7%.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer Editing by Bernadette Baum )

