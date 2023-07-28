France's Bouygues H1 core profit beats estimates

July 28 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA on Friday said its first-half core profit rose 42%, topping expectations, helped by its new Equans division.

The group reported half-year current operating profit from activities (COPA) of 727 million euros ($797.66 million), versus analyst expectations of 691 million according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((michal.aleksandrowicz@thomsonreuters.com ; nathan.vifflin@thomsonreuters.com ; gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.