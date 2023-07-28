News & Insights

France's Bouygues H1 core profit beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

July 28, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Nathan Vifflin for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA on Friday said its first-half core profit rose 42%, topping expectations, helped by its new Equans division.

The group reported half-year current operating profit from activities (COPA) of 727 million euros ($797.66 million), versus analyst expectations of 691 million according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

