France's Bouygues beats 9-month core profit estimates

Oct 31 (Reuters) - French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA beat nine-month profit expectations on Tuesday, driven mainly by its energy unit Equans.

The diversified group reported current operating profit from activities (COPA) of 1.62 billion euros ($1.72 billion) between January and September, compared with the 1.57 billion expected by analysts polled by the company.

The company also confirmed its full-year outlook.

($1 = 0.9439 euros)

