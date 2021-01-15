France's Bouygues aims to ramp up telecoms sales by 2026

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA said on Friday it aimed to grow its telecoms business to become France's second-largest mobile operator by 2026, after bulking up thanks to acquisitions and as sales pick up in its home market.

Bouygues, which ranks behind Orange ORAN.PA and Altice Europe's SFR ATCA.AS in France's competitive mobile market, last year sealed the purchase of Euro-Information Telecom (EIT) and has been picking up clients.

It said in a statement it aimed to reach over 7 billion euros ($8.49 billion) of revenue for its telecoms unit by 2026, up from 6 billion euros in 2019. It is also targeting core profit after leases of 2.5 billion euros, compared to 1.4 billion in 2019.

Bouygues derives the bulk of sales from construction activities, but telecoms is the fastest-growing division.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

