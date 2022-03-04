France's Bonduelle stops Ukraine operations after Russia invasion

Adds details, CEO quotes

March 4 (Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle BOND.PA said on Friday that commercial activity in Ukraine had been interrupted by the conflict there but that its three vegetable processing plants were operating in Russia.

The group said it was monitoring the impact of sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, in particular those relating to the supply of raw materials and finished products. Bonduelle has been present commercially in both countries since the 1990s.

"At the moment, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the continuity of our business by providing essential food requirements and pursuing our sowing operations with our farming partners," Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Debrosse said.

Bonduelle, which expects revenue growth and core profit margin to be stable this year, warned the geopolitical context resulting from the conflict would influence this scenario, adding it could not at this stage estimate the impacts.

"Regarding our operations in Russia, we continue to adapt our modus operandi in accordance with the measures implemented by the various authorities involved," Debrosse said in an earnings statement.

Revenue in Russia and in peripheral countries represents around 150 million euros ($165 million) or 5% of the group's revenue, of which less than 10 million euros is from Ukraine, Bonduelle said.

