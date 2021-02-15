US Markets

France's BNP Paribas to limit finance to customers using converted Amazon forest land

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French bank BNP Paribas said on Monday it would not finance customers producing or buying beef or soybeans from land cleared or converted after 2008 in the Amazon.

The bank was outlining a corporate policy to fight deforestation in the Amazon and the Cerrado regions.

The bank also said it would only provide financial products or services to companies - producers, meat conditioners and traders - with a strategy to achieve zero deforestation in their production and supply chains by 2025 at the latest.

