France's BNP Paribas posts a 19.2% rise in first-quarter net profit

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas BNPP.PA on Tuesday posted a 19.2% rise in net income in the first quarter, helped by a sharp increase in trading activities and said it kept 2025 targets amid Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and a worsening economic growth outlook.

France's biggest listed bank said in a statement net profit reached 2.11 billion euros in the quarter from 1.77 billion a year ago, with revenue up by 11.7% and charges for bad loans down by 49.1%.

