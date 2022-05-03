France's BNP Paribas posts 19.2% rise in quarterly net profit

Adds earnings details

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA on Tuesday posted a 19.2% rise in net income in the first quarter, helped by a sharp increase in trading activities and said it kept 2025 targets amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a worsening economic growth outlook.

France's biggest listed lender said in a statement net profit reached 2.11 billion euros ($2.22 billion) in the quarter from 1.77 billion a year ago, with revenue up by 11.7% and charges for bad loans down by 49.1%.

Revenue in fixed-income, currency and commodities trading rose by 47.9%, while equity trading revenue soared 60.9%.

BNP Paribas also confirmed all its financial targets set for 2025.

The lender had said in February it would return 60% of net income to investors through 2025 compared to 50% previously and targeted a return on tangible equity — a key measure of profitability — of more than 11% in four years' time, from 10% last year.

Shares in BNP Paribas have lost nearly 20% so far since the beginning of the year after a 41% gain in 2021.

($1 = 0.9520 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Uttaresh.V)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-80981237;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.