France's BNP Paribas confirms profit targets, dividends for 2024-2026

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 13, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, France's largest bank, on Wednesday confirmed its profitability targets and dividend payouts for the coming three years.

The bank's net profit this year will be higher than in 2023 and it added that its return on tangible equity, a measure of profitability, will be within the range of 11.5% and 12% in 2025 and will then rise to 12% in 2026.

The bank also said it will pay out to shareholders about 20 billion euros ($21.85 billion) over the 2024-2026 period.

BNP Paribas also intends to increase its operating savings by 400 million euros.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

