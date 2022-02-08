France's BNP beats profit estimates for Q4, sets new goals to 2025

Adds details on targets and earnings

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas BNPP.PA on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter net income that beat analysts' estimates on lower pandemic-related provisions and said it expected net profit to grow by more than 7% each year on average from 2022 to 2025.

Unveiling a new strategic roadmap to 2025, the euro zone's biggest listed bank also said in a statement it expected revenue to grow on average by 3.5% annually over the period.

In its corporate and investment banking division, the lender targets an annual rise of almost 3% on average from 2022 to 2025.

In the fourth quarter of last year, BNP Paribas posted a 44.9% rise in net income from a year ago to 2.31 billion euros ($2.64 billion), beating a mean forecast for 2.03 billion euros in a poll of analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 3.7% at 11.23 billion euros, slightly below the 11.37 billion expected by analysts.

BNP Paribas said in December it had agreed to sell its U.S. unit Bank of the West to Canada's BMO Financial Group BMO.TO for around $16.3 billion.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-80981237;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.