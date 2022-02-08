France's BNP beats expectations in Q4, sets new goals to 2025

French lender BNP Paribas reported on Tuesday better-than-expected net income in the fourth quarter on lower pandemic-related provisions and said it expected net profit to grow by more than 7% each year on average from 2022 to 2025.

Unveiling a new strategic roadmap to 2025, the euro zone's biggest listed bank also said in a statement it expected revenue to grow on average by 3.5% annually over the period.

