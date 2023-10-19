France's bioMérieux to invest 70 mln stg in Oxford Nanopore

Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's bioMérieux BIOX.PA will invest 70 million pounds ($85 million) in Britain's Oxford Nanopore Technologies ONT.L, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The medical diagnostic technology firm also expects to make further purchases up to 3.5% of Oxford Nanopore stock, they said.

Oxford Nanopore, a leader in in vitro diagnostics, also reconfirmed it aims for breakeven adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

(Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben; editing by Jason Neely)

