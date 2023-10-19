News & Insights

BioTech
BIOX

France's bioMérieux to invest 70 mln stg in Oxford Nanopore

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 19, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Pierre John Felcenloben for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's bioMérieux BIOX.PA will invest 70 million pounds ($85 million) in Britain's Oxford Nanopore Technologies ONT.L, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The medical diagnostic technology firm also expects to make further purchases up to 3.5% of Oxford Nanopore stock, they said.

Oxford Nanopore, a leader in in vitro diagnostics, also reconfirmed it aims for breakeven adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

(Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben; editing by Jason Neely)

((PierreJohn.Felcenloben@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.