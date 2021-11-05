France's benchmark equity index breaches 7,000 points barrier for first time in its history

France's benchmark CAC-40 equity index breached the 7,000 points barrier for the first time in its history on Friday, as European stock markets set new record highs on the view that interest rate increases are not imminent.

The CAC-40 was up 0.2 percent at 7,002.21 points by 0813 GMT, marking a new record high set by the index.

