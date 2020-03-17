France's bans short-selling on 92 stocks

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - France is banning short-selling on 92 stocks during trading on Tuesday, the financial markets authority said as it tries to calm market turmoil.

The Autorite des Marches Financiers said in a statement that it was closely monitoring the situation on the markets in relation with other regulators.

Earlier Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it was important to keep financial markets open in order for companies to be correctly valued and said that other things such as banning short-selling could be done before closing markets.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)

