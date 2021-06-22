AFIN

France's Axa to sell Malaysia insurance businesses to Generali

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Axa has signed an agreement with Italian rival Generali to sell its insurance businesses in Malaysia for about 140 million euros ($166.64 million), the French insurer said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Axa said it expected to close the transaction by the second quarter of 2022.

The pact will see Axa sell its stake of 49.99% in Axa Affin General Insurance and its 49% shareholding in Axa Affin Life Insurance.

In a separate statement, Affin Bank Berhad AFIN.KL said it and Generali Asia had agreed to form a new joint venture encompassing Affin’s general and life insurance businesses and Generali’s general insurance business in Malaysia.

Affin’s eventual shareholding in the merged company will be reduced to 30% when the deal is complete.

