France's Axa to sell Malaysia insurance businesses to Generali

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Axa has signed an agreement with Italian rival Generali to sell its insurance businesses in Malaysia for about 140 million euros ($166.64 million), the French insurer said on Tuesday.

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Axa AXAF.PA has signed an agreement with Italian rival Generali GASI.MI to sell its insurance businesses in Malaysia for about 140 million euros ($166.64 million), the French insurer said on Tuesday.

In a statement Axa said it expected to close the transaction by the second quarter of 2022.

($1=0.8401 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters