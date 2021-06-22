France's Axa to sell Malaysia insurance businesses to Generali

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Axa AXAF.PA has signed an agreement with Italian rival Generali GASI.MI to sell its insurance businesses in Malaysia for about 140 million euros ($166.64 million), the French insurer said on Tuesday.

In a statement Axa said it expected to close the transaction by the second quarter of 2022.

($1=0.8401 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.