France's Axa signs deal to sell Greek businesses to Generali

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa AXAF.PA has signed a deal to sell its businesses in Greece to Italian competitor Generali GASI.MI for 165 million euros ($202.9 million) as part of its strategy to streamline activities to boost returns.

Axa, Europe's second-biggest insurer behind Allianz ALVG.DE, said it expects to close the transaction by the end the second quarter of next year.

($1 = 0.8134 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman )

