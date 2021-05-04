France's Axa expects solvency ratio rise as confirms XL forecast

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa AXAF.PA expects its solvency ratio to rise further in the second quarter, while confirming on Tuesday its 2021 forecast for company-focused insurance unit XL, which was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Europe's second-biggest insurer behind German Allianz ALVG.DE said its solvency ratio, which measures its capital strength under EU risk-measurement rules for insurers, was at 208% at the end of March, up by 8 points from December 31.

"We expect our solvency ratio to keep rising in the second quarter", Axa Chief Executive Etienne Bouas-Laurent told reporters.

Axa also said that XL was on track to reach its 1.2 billion euro ($1.44 billion) underlying result target in 2021 after posting an 1.4 billion euro loss last year.

"The price increase is very strong", Bouas-Laurent said when asked about XL.

Axa reported a 3% drop in revenue in the first quarter, with revenue down 4% in property and casualty insurance and 4% lower in life insurance and savings.

($1 = 0.8321 euro)

