France's AXA, Engie back The Shared Wood Company

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - AXA IM Alts, a unit of France's biggest insurer AXA AXAF.PA, and energy group Engie ENGIE.PA have invested an undisclosed amount to raise funds for The Shared Wood Company, said the Paris firm set up to protect forests and the environment.

The Shared Wood Company says it specialises in preserving and restoring natural ecosystems to capture carbon for the long-term, mainly in Latin America, Africa and Europe - seen as key to tackling global warming.

The company, founded in June 2021, aims to commit to more than $500 million in investments by 2028.

Companies around the world are looking to burnish their environmental credentials as issues such as climate change become increasingly important for investors and the general public.

Data published by Refinitiv Lipper showed that 2021 witnessed record in-flows of money to funds focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues.

