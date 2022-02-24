France's Axa doubles profit in 2021, raises financial goals

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa AXAF.PA reported on Thursday a more than doubling in profit last year, recovering from pandemic-related claims during the worst of the COVID-19 crisis and raised some financial targets by 2023.

Europe's second-biggest insurer said in a statement net income jumped to 7.29 billion euros in 2021 from 3.16 billion euros a year ago, beating a mean forecast for 6.72 billion euros in a poll of analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-80981237;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.