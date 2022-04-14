France's Avril to expand sunflower crushing to cut import reliance

Adds details

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French oilseed group Avril said on Thursday it plans to build additional sunflower seed crushing capacity to cut its reliance on imports, as war in Ukraine has reduced sunflower oil and meal shipments from the European Union's main suppliers.

Russia and Ukraine together account for about 80% of global exports of sunflower oil.

Created by French oilseed and protein crop growers, Avril is France's largest biodiesel maker and a leader in animal nutrition, cooking oil and plant-based chemical products. It uses sunflower mainly for cooking oil.

The group aims to crush 1.1 million tonnes of sunflower per year within two years, from about 700,000 tonnes currently. By then French farmers are expected to have raised the area sown with the yellow oilseed by 30% to 900,000 hectares, it said.

Avril reported a 155% rise in net profit in 2021 to 150 million euros ($163.25 million), helped by capital gains, and a 46% rise in full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 356 million euros.

The group's sales grew 19% to 6.9 billion euros last year, with about 90% of the rise due to an increase in commodities prices.

