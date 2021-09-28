France's Avril in talks with Bigard group to sell two pork firms

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French agri-food group Avril said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks with meat group Bigard to sell its majority stakes in pork processing companies Abera and Porcgros.

Avril said earlier this year it had decided to sell its animal processing units to focus acquisitions and investment in its core plant-based business and take advantage of a surge in demand for alternatives to meat.

