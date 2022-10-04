France's Atos to complete split into two companies next summer

Adds detail, share move

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Atos' ATOS.PA plan to split into two publicly listed companies will be completed next July, the French IT consulting group said on Tuesday, sending its shares up 7%.

"The two legal entities will be separated on July 1, 2023," a group spokesman told Reuters by telephone, adding that a board of directors would be created for each of them.

Shares in Atos were up 6.9% at the top of France's large- and mid-cap index SBF 120 .SBF120 at 0802 GMT.

The stock lost half its market value last year after accounting errors and a failed attempt to acquire a U.S. company precipitated a loss in investor confidence and the departure of two of its bosses, Elie Girard and Rodolphe Belmer.

French media BFM TV reported on Tuesday that Bertrand Meunier, chairman of the group, would also leave once the split is completed.

A spokesman for Atos said he could not confirm the report but pointed out that Meunier's mandate was coming to an end ahead of the company's 2024 annual general meeting.

A minority shareholder in September had called for Meunier to resign as Atos shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan.

As part of split-up, the firm is considering spinning off and combining BDS with its services operations, dubbed Evidian.

The remaining part of Atos will include its declining and loss-making IT infrastructure management services, which generated sales of 5.4 billion euros ($5.33 billion) last year.

($1 = 1.0132 euros)

