ATOS

France's Atos to complete split into two companies next summer

Contributors
Juliette Portala Reuters
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Atos' plan to split into two publicly listed companies will be completed in July next year, the French IT consulting group said on Tuesday.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Atos' ATOS.PA plan to split into two publicly listed companies will be completed in July next year, the French IT consulting group said on Tuesday.

"The two legal entities will be separated on July 1, 2023," a group's spokesman said. "It is quite logical that there are two different boards of directors, for these two separate entities."

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATOS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters