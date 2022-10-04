France's Atos to complete split into two companies next summer

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Atos' ATOS.PA plan to split into two publicly listed companies will be completed in July next year, the French IT consulting group said on Tuesday.

"The two legal entities will be separated on July 1, 2023," a group's spokesman said. "It is quite logical that there are two different boards of directors, for these two separate entities."

