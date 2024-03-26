News & Insights

France's Atos seeks debt restructuring plan by July after widening losses

March 26, 2024 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

March 26 (Reuters) - French IT consulting firm Atos ATOS.PA on Tuesday said its net loss had widened in 2023 and that it aimed to agree a debt restructuring plan by July as uncertainty looms over the group's future.

"We are also in discussions with our financial creditors with a view to reaching a refinancing plan by July within the framework of an amicable conciliation procedure", Atos CEO Paul Saleh said in a statement.

The company, which owns assets considered strategic by the French government and is struggling to turn around its loss-making business, posted a net loss of 3.44 billion euros ($3.73 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31 after a loss of 1.01 billion euros in 2022.

