France's Atos says several players eyeing its Tech Foundations business

Adds details

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French technology consultancy company Atos ATOS.PA said on Monday it had been approached by several players interested in buying its Tech Foundations business.

"Following rumors in the French press, Atos confirms that, since the presentation of its separation plan at the CMD on June 14, the company has been approached by several players interested in a potential acquisition of its Tech Foundations business," Atos said in a statement.

"The possibility that such a mark of interest results in a transaction is very uncertain," it added, without naming any of the interested parties.

Atos reorganised its business around three divisions earlier this year, with the Tech Foundations unit grouping activities that the company defines as approaching maturity, such as data centres and business process outsourcing.

The two other divisions are Digital and Big Data & Security, with the latter hitherto seen as the more appealing for possible takeover interest.

Shares in the company rose 4.5% in early trading after the statement.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Richard Lough)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.