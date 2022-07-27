France's Atos reports in-line sales in H1, expects to burn cash in full year

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Loss-making French IT consulting firm Atos ATOS reported first-half sales in line with expectations but said it would burn close to half a billion euros in 2022 as it adopts a transformative turnaround plan to restore confidence on markets.

First-half sales fell by 0.6% in constant currency terms from a year earlier to 5.56 billion euros, in line with a median estimate of 5.52 billion from 10 analysts canvassed by the company.

The group burnt half-a-billion euros in the first half and said it expected to burn up to 450 million euros in the full year. It said now expects its full-year operating margin to be in the lower end of the 3% to 5% range it previously reported.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.