France's Atos reports in-line sales in H1, expects to burn cash in full year

Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Loss-making French IT consulting firm Atos reported first-half sales in line with expectations but said it would burn close to half a billion euros in 2022 as it adopts a transformative turnaround plan to restore confidence on markets.

First-half sales fell by 0.6% in constant currency terms from a year earlier to 5.56 billion euros, in line with a median estimate of 5.52 billion from 10 analysts canvassed by the company.

The group burnt half-a-billion euros in the first half and said it expected to burn up to 450 million euros in the full year. It said now expects its full-year operating margin to be in the lower end of the 3% to 5% range it previously reported.

