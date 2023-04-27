France's Atos posts higher-than-expected Q1 sales

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Struggling French IT consulting firm Atos ATOS.PA posted higher-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, driven by its cybersecurity and digital transformation unit Eviden, as the groups works on a costly split-up plan.

First-quarter revenue was up 2.8% from a year earlier to 2.81 billion euros ($3.11 billion). This beat the 2.75 billion-euro consensus compiled by the company, based on 11 analyst estimates.

Eviden, which the group plans to spin-off by the end of the year, posted a 9.5% growth in sales on an organic basis to 1.33 billion euros, offsetting a 2.6% drop in sales at Atos' loss-making Tech Foundations IT consulting legacy activities.

The quarter was notably marked by a withdrawal by Airbus AIR.PA, the world's largest planemaker, from a plan to buy a minority stake in Eviden.

The group confirmed its full-year targets, including a group revenue organic growth in the range of -1% to 1% in 2023 and an operating margin between 4% to 5%.

Atos said its much-expected shareholders meeting will take place on June 28, following strong criticisms from some investors against the company's board.

