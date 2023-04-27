France's Atos posts higher-than-expected Q1 sales

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Struggling French IT consulting firm Atos ATOS.PA posted higher-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, driven by its cybersecurity and digital transformation unit Eviden.

First quarter revenue was up 2.8% from a year earlier to 2.81 billion euros ($3.11 billion). This beat the 2.75 billion-euro consensus compiled by the company, based on 11 analyst estimates.

The group confirmed its full-year targets, including a group revenue organic growth in the range of -1% to 1% in 2023 and an operating margin between 4% to 5%.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.