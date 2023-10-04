News & Insights

France's Atos appoints Yves Bernaert as new CEO

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

October 04, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

Oct 4 (Reuters) - French IT firm Atos ATOS.PA said on Wednesday it appointed Yves Bernaert as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Bernaert has served as the CEO Europe for Accenture Technology for the past nine years.

In July 2022, Atos Nourdine Bihmane for the top job as previous CEO Rodolphe Belmer left the company a month earlier after only a half-a-year stint.

Bihmane, who was also co-CEO of the group, now becomes its deputy CEO and is still in charge of the Tech Foundations business, Atos said.

Philippe Oliva, who joined the group in June 2022 as deputy CEO in charge of the Digital/BDS perimeter to form the newly named SpinCo (Evidian), had decided to leave Atos, the company said.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

