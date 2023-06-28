News & Insights

France's Arkema to buy S.Korean company PIAM for 728 mln euros

June 28, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - French chemicals group Arkema AKE.PA announced on Wednesday a proposed acquisition of a majority stake in South Korean company PI Advanced Materials (PIAM) 178920.KS for 728 million euros ($797.2 million).

The acquisition represents a milestone in Arkema’s transformation into a pure Specialty Materials player, the company said.

The project offers synergies estimated at around 30 million euros ($32.85 million) at the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) level, which should be progressively achieved within the next five years, the company said.

Arkema said it would buy Glenwood Private Equity’s 54% stake in PIAM and the transaction would be fully financed in cash.

The deal should be finalised by the end of 2023, the company said.

