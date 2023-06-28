France's Arkema to buy S.Korean company PIAM for 728 mln euros

June 28 (Reuters) - French chemicals group Arkema AKE.PA announced on Wednesday a proposed acquisition of a 54% stake in South Korean company PI Advanced Materials (PIAM) 178920.KS, for 728 million euros ($797.2 million).

The deal should be finalised by the end of 2023, the company said.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.