France's Ardian raises $20 bln to buy stakes in buyout funds - FT

Adds Ardian's response in paragraph 6

June 26 (Reuters) - French investment firm Ardian has raised more than $20 billion to buy stakes in private equity funds from investors, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Paris-based company raised the money for a secondary fund that profits from institutional investors who sometimes sell stakes in private equity funds early, according to the report, adding that Ardian eventually aimed to raise $25 billion for the secondary fund.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has agreed to invest $6 billion in the fund and through co-investment in its deals, the report said.

This comes after Ardian said earlier this year it was opening an office in Abu Dhabi.

The private equity firm also manages Mubadala Capital, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's asset management arm.

Ardian declined to comment, while ADIA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Founded in 1999, Ardian has more than 1,000 employees and 16 offices across the world.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Rashmi Aich)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.