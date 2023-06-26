News & Insights

France's Ardian raises $20 billion to buy stakes in buyout funds - FT

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

June 26, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Paris-based Ardian has raised more than $20 billion to buy stakes in private equity funds from investors, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The investment firm raised the money for a secondary fund that profits from institutional investors who sometimes sell stakes in private equity funds early, the report said, adding that Ardian eventually aims to raise $25bn for the secondary fund.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has agreed to invest $6 billion in the fund and through co-investment in its deals, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

This comes after Ardian said earlier this year it was opening an office in Abu Dhabi.

The private equity firm also manages Mubadala Capital, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's asset management arm.

Ardian and ADIA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Founded in 1999, Ardian has more than 1,000 employees and 16 offices across the world.

