France's Antin plans to sell Spanish telecom Lyntia, Expansion reports

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published

French infrastructure company Antin plans to put Spanish optic fibre network Lyntia up for sale in mid-January, newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources.

Lyntia could be worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.53 billion), the newspaper said.

Spanish cellphone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC and its U.S. rival American Tower AMT.N are potential buyers.

Antin and American Tower did not return messages seeking comments. A Cellnex spokesperson declined to comment.

Telecom infrastructure has become attractive assets in Europe as the rollout of 5G mobile telephone generation requires massive investments and promises solid returns.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

