France's Amethis set to buy 30% stake in Kenyan retailer Naivas

France's Amethis is close to concluding the purchase of a stake in Kenyan general retailer Naivas, the investment fund told Reuters on Friday, entering a sector where the collapse of one of the major players in recent years has left a gap.
