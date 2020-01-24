World Markets

France's Amethis set to buy 30% stake in Kenyan retailer Naivas

Publisher
Reuters
Published

France's Amethis is close to concluding the purchase of a stake in Kenyan general retailer Naivas, the investment fund told Reuters on Friday, entering a sector where the collapse of one of the major players in recent years has left a gap.

