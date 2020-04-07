France's ADP loses 3 million euros a day in sales due to coronavirus - CEO

Oil
French airports operator ADP is losing more than 3 million euros ($3.25 million) in sales a day due to the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet said on Tuesday.

"Our loss of turnover per day is more than 3 million euros", Romanet told France Inter radio.

Last month, ADP closed Orly airport, south of Paris From March 31 until further notice because of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

