France's ADP loses 3 million euros a day in sales due to coronavirus - CEO

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - French airports operator ADP is losing more than 3 million euros ($3.25 million) in sales a day due to the coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet said on Tuesday.

"Our loss of turnover per day is more than 3 million euros", Romanet told France Inter radio.

Last month, ADP closed Orly airport, south of Paris From March 31 until further notice because of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

