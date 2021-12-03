France's Accor to buy Paris Le Lido cabaret, Les Echos reports

Dominique Vidalon
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Europe's largest hotel group Accor ACCP.PA has sealed a deal to buy famous Paris cabaret Le Lido from catering group Sodexo EXHO.PA, French daily Les Echos reports on its website.

The price paid for Le Lido, a tourist hotspot located on the Champs Elysee avenue, would be "symbolic" in view of the sector's difficulties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Accor declined to comment, while Sodexo could not immediately be reached for comment.

