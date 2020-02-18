US Markets

France's Accor partners with Visa under loyalty programme

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it was joining forces with American card giant Visa to offer a payment card to members of its lifestyle loyalty programme named ALL-Accor Live Limitless.

Accor, which runs high-end chains such as Raffles and Sofitel as well as budget brands such as Ibis, has a 64 million loyal members base under the ALL-Accor Live Limitless programme.

The new ALL Visa card will offer members tailored rewards based on customer preferences and the ability to earn more loyalty points when staying at an Accor property or when making purchases.

