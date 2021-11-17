France's Abionyx to buy IRIS Pharma Holding, expand into ophthalmology

Sarah Morland Reuters
French biopharmaceutical company Abionyx Pharma said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to buy the owner of ophthalmological group IRIS Pharma.

Abionyx said it would fully finance the deal, which values IRIS Pharma Holding at 5 million euros ($5.66 million), through a capital hike that aims to raise around the same amount.

"Abionyx will have the means to develop a first class of biomedicines to treat ophthalmological diseases - even the most severe and rare ones," said Abionyx CEO Cyrille Tupin in a statement, citing anticipated clinical programmes.

Abionyx said the acquisition, which would make IRIS Pharma an independent subsidiary, should help the group become a specialist in ophthalmological biomedicine as well as kidney diseases.

It added that the capital increase prices Abionyx's shares at 3.60 euros each and is already over three-quarters subscribed.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland Editing by Chris Reese, Kirsten Donovan)

