France's Abionyx to buy IRIS Pharma Holding

French biopharmaceutical company Abionyx said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to buy the owner of ophthalmological group IRIS Pharma.

Abionyx said it would finance the deal, which values IRIS Pharma Holding at 5 million euros ($5.66 million), through a capital increase pricing its shares at 3.60 euros each.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

