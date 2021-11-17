France's Abionyx to buy IRIS Pharma Holding

Nov 17 (Reuters) - French biopharmaceutical company Abionyx ABNX.PA said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to buy the owner of ophthalmological group IRIS Pharma.

Abionyx said it would finance the deal, which values IRIS Pharma Holding at 5 million euros ($5.66 million), through a capital increase pricing its shares at 3.60 euros each.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland Editing by Chris Reese)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.